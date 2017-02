Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Monica Sosaya, a Korean War era former WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), will be honored with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 8 at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The luncheon will be held in conjunction with Women’s History Month.

Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To RSVP, email blair.gradel1@navy.mil no later than March 1.