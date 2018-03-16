Ford Island Bridge Run set for April 7

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The 21st annual Ford Island 10K Bridge Run will be held Saturday, April 7 at 7 a.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

For the past 20 years, the Ford Island Bridge Run has been one of the largest 10K runs on Oahu. Race walkers, leisure walkers, serious and recreational runners have experienced the scenic and historical sights along the race route.

The 10K (6.2 miles) route starts at the entrance to Adm. Bernard “Chick” Clarey Bridge, crosses the bridge to the historic Ford Island where it circles the island on a scenic flat perimeter course, then it crosses back and finishes on Richardson Center field.

The first 3,000 finishers will receive a medal.

Walkers, runners and strollers are all welcome. No pets are allowed Registration entry deadline is March 22.

Mail-in entries will not be accepted if postmarked after April 2.

Online registration closes on midnight March 30.

Entry fees are $30 regular entry, $25 military family member, $25 active duty military, $40 late entry (after March 22 until April 6), $45 race day entry accepted until 6:45 a.m.

Packet pick-up is March 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richardson Pool building 1, located across from Rainbow Bay Marina.

All pre-registered entrants will receive a pre-race postcard.

No packets will be issued without an ID or an email confirmation. The race packet will include a race number and a T-shirt.

Limited free parking will be available at Rainbow Bay Marina, the site of packet pick-up).

Additional parking available at the Aloha Stadium overflow parking lot across from the start/ finish line.

Ford Island Bridge will be closed during the race between 6:50 and 7:30 a.m.

Participants can download an application and register online at https://www.active.com/pearl-harbor-hi/running/distance-running-races/21st-annual-ford-island-bridge-run-10k-2018. Online registration closes on March 30 at midnight.

For more information, call 473-0784, 473-2494 or 473-2437.