Ford Island Bridge Run April 1

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 31, 2017

• 20th Annual Ford Island Bridge Run will begin at 7 a.m. tomorrow at the Adm. Clarey Bridge. Late entry will be accepted until tomorrow. The event is open to runners, walkers and strollers. There are no pets allowed. Applications are available at www. grealifehawaii.com. The bridge will be closed from 6:55 to 7:35 a.m. in support of the race. The race will start at the entrance to the bridge, proceed clockwise around the island and end at Richardson Field 6, across from Aloha Stadium. For more information, call 473-2494 or 473-2437.

• April Fool’s Day bowling will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. tomorrow at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. Bowling games cost $1.50 per game. For more information, call 473-2574.

• Month of the Military Child bowling for kids will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base. Children ages 12 and younger can bowl for free with a paying adult. Shoe rental is free for the child. For more information, call 473-2574.

• Kernel Popcorn magic show will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Sharkey Theater. Magician and family entertainer Kernel Popcorn returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to entertain audiences young and old. The event is first-come, first-served. Seating is limited, but no tickets are necessary. The event is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their sponsored guests. A family-friendly movie will be shown at 2:30 p.m. following the Kernel Popcorn show, with a separate admission price. For more information, call 473-2651.

• 20th Annual Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament will begin at 10 a.m. April 4 at various locations. Patrons can watch the best of Hawaii’s military bowlers compete to win the “HAM” title. The action starts at the bowling center on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base on April 4, continues at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Lanes on April 5 and Schofield Bowling Center on April 6, and wraps up at the bowling center on the Hickam side of Joint Base on April 7. This is a free event. For more information, call 473-2651.

• Free Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7 a.m. April 6 at Wahiawa Annex Fitness Center.This is a 5K run/walk in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The event is open to all eligible patrons. For more information, call 653-5542.

• Free turbo kick class will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. April 7 at the Hickam Fitness Center. Participants can learn some new skills and get a workout. Sign ups will be taken before class. For more information, call 448-2214.

• North Shore bike ride will begin at 8 a.m. at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. The trip starts at Waimea Bay and travels just beyond Sunset Beach. This is a seven mile round-trip on level terrain and is considered an easy ride for beginners. A towel and bathing suit will come in handy for a quick dip in the ocean. The trip includes gear, transportation and guides. The cost is $25, which includes the bicycle, or $20 without. The deadline to sign up is April 6. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Hanauma Bay teen getaway will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 at the Hanauma Bay. This event is for all teens ages 13-18 years old. Teens need to bring sunscreen, hats, snacks, swimsuits, and snorkel gear. The cost is $5, and the deadline to sign up is April 5.