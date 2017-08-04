Football ‘shout-outs’ available for all Sailors

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017

Navy Office of Community Outreach

For the upcoming football season, the Navy Office of Community Out-reach (NAVCO) is offering the opportunity to create and share short, recorded shout-outs (15-20 seconds) with a Navy key message for all Sailors to support their hometown professional or college football team.

The deadline is 8 a.m. Eastern Time Aug. 18.

Sailors can call 1-855-OUR-NAVY (1-855-687-6289) to participate.

They should wait for a three-to-five second pause after the voice directions and record their message, after the beep.

Once they hang-up, the audio file will automatically be sent to NAVCO’s email where it will be screened before being shared with radio media outlets in Sailors’ home-towns and the team’s home state.

Sailors need to speak audibly and clearly. If NAVCO cannot understand the Sailor’s name, hometown or command, the shout-out will be unusable.

Sailors can feel free to be creative with their team’s slogan, motto or fan base name.

Here is a possible template script:

“Hi, I’m Navy (rank) (full name) from (home-town), (home state) and currently serving at (command) or aboard (ship and hull number). We are operating out of (duty station) or forward in the (area of responsibility) and ready to defend America at all times. I want to wish the (team name) good luck this season. (Team motto or slogan!)”