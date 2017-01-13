Food event to kick off annual club membership drive

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is hosting a different kind of food event next week as part of an effort to invite new people to a club program available on base. A Low Country Boil is happening Friday, Jan. 20 on the Grand Lanai at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all base-eligible patrons.

The menu includes an assortment of seafood, sausage, corn, potatoes and more. There will also be live entertainment. Prices are $10 for club members, $15 for adults, $7.50 for children 7-12 years and $5.50 for 4 to 6 years (under 4 years is free).

The Low Country Boil is also an opportunity for customers to learn about the benefits of being an Air Force Club member. A common misconception is that the club is only open to active duty air force personnel.

In reality, a wide demographic can join, including all active duty members of the U.S. armed forces, U.S. reserve, National Guard, Coast Guard members, retired military, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, Non-Appropriated Fund (NAF) employees and DoD contractors.

MWR on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) offers a range of food & beverage benefits for joining the club. Some of the perks include: discounts on holiday buffets such as Thanksgiving and Easter, as well as weekly and monthly events such as Sunday brunch, Mongolian barbecue and Warrior Friday.

Personal functions booked with Joint Base Catering get a 10 percent discount. Plus, a monthly coupon sheet is available for members, with offers for other MWR programs. Monthly dues rates are dependent on rank.

Non-members who apply for club membership at the event will receive a coupon good for discount on food purchases at Mongolian barbecue, Koa Lounge, Sunday Brunch or at Wright Brothers Café and Grille. Reservations are required.

For more information, call 448-4608.