FLC Pearl Harbor wins Navy’s Project Good Neighbor Award

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2017

STORY AND PHOTO BY SHANNON HANEY

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center

Pearl Harbor Office of Corporate Communications

PEARL HARBOR — Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor has been named the recipient of the Navy’s 2017 Project Good Neighbor Community Service Flagship (Medium Shore) Award.

The Project Good Neighbor Award recognizes the best year-round volunteer-supported program or special project that promotes outreach activities throughout the year to establish and restore hope to the community.

The award is divided into three categories: shore, sea and overseas. From that point, nominees are separated by command size: under 200, 200-499 and 500 or more personnel. Commander Navy Region Hawaii announced NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor as the regional winner of the award earlier this year, making the command a nominee for the Navy-wide award.

Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. John Richardson announced the eight commands to win the annual Navywide Project Good Neighbor Award in several command categories, Dec. 17.

“My sincere thanks to all for your continued support of the Navy’s Community Service Program,” said Richardson. “Please accept my personal Bravo Zulu and thanks to the caring and dedicated Sailors, civilians and families who selflessly volunteered and contributed in improving the quality of life within your communities.”

Forty-one NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor members volunteered a total of 116 hours and helped more than 500 people in Hawaii.

From July 2016 through June 2017, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s civilian and military workforce generously donated their time and financial resources, collected and distributed food to those in need, and provided numerous hours of resume writing and interview skills training to veterans, wounded warriors and persons with disabilities.

“We strive to improve the quality of life for those in our community,” said Sgt. 1st Class Qwentina Rideoutt, community outreach program manager. “We are fortunate that so many of our volunteers have an opportunity to utilize skills they have developed while in the military to benefit our neighbors.”

NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor stands ready to fulfill logistic responsibilities and serves as a vital link to enable mission success. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight fleet logistics centers under NAVSUP, which provides global logistics, business and support services to fleet, shore and industrial commands of the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and allied forces. Services include contracting, regional transportation, fuel, material management, household goods movement support, postal and consolidated mail, warehousing, global logistics and husbanding, hazardous material management and integrated logistics support.