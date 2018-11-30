Flag football playoffs set for this weekend

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Hard to believe, but what started out as scramble of 38 teams trying to get to the big dance has now been slimmed down to 16, as the top four teams from each intramural flag football division will meet this weekend, Dec. 1-2, to settle the overall flag football championship of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for 2018.

Half of the first and second round games will be split evenly between Ward Field and Earhart Field Dec. 1, with the semifinals and championship games shifting entirely to Earhart Field on the following day.

Games will kick off on both fields Dec. 1 at 9 a.m., with the quarterfinals starting at 1 p.m.

Then on championship Sunday, the first semifinal starts at 10 a.m., while the second one will follow at 11 a.m. The championship game will start at 12:30 p.m. Check the accompanying bracket for teams, location and times at each field.

This season, only four teams, the No. 1 seeds from each division, will enter the playoffs with undefeated records.

Afloat Division champs USS Missouri (SSN 780) Speed Demons finished off their regular season with a perfect 6-0 record in the Afloat Division; Naval Computer

Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific Wolf Pac ended at 9-0 in the White; the 735th Air Mobility Squadron went 8-0 in the Blue; and Pacific Command/ Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/JIOC) took care of business with a 9-0 record in the Red.

One of the more intriguing battles in the first round pits the Wolf Pac against the Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii Anchors, which could very well be the dark horse of the playoffs.

The Anchors, only two years removed from winning it all back in 2016, entered the season with many returnees from that championship team, and while the team finished the season with a record of 6-3, only two of the defeats came on the field, as one game was lost on a forfeit.

Led by the dangerous Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 2nd Class John Posey, who is the team’s captain and is possibly having one of his best seasons at Joint Base, the Anchors also feature a tough defense that shut out Red Division No. 2 seed 747th Communication Squadron (747 CS) Marauders and held the explosive PACOM/JIOC squad to only two scores in a 13-6 loss on the final day of the regular season.

Should the Wolf Pac avoid the possible upset, it could set up a semifinal showdown against the also unbeaten 735 AMS.

Another situation that could hold a huge impact on the outcome of the playoffs is whether or not PACOM/JIOC star quarterback Staff Sgt. Martin Dietrich, who just might be the top skill player on Joint Base, is able to suit up.

On the flipside, if PACOM/JIOC and Missouri get through their first and second round opponents, the two undefeated teams could square off in the other semifinal.

No matter what, this weekend promises to be an exciting two days of playoff football on Joint Base. Whether an undefeated team goes all the way or a surprise squad takes home the grand prize, there is no doubt that sports fans watching all the action will be the real winners this weekend.