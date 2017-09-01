Fisher House Run, Walk or Roll event set for Sept. 9

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 01, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

The free Fisher House 8K Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll event starts at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Pacific Aviation Museum on Ford Island.

All participants should be on the island no later than 6 a.m. The official welcome and military honors will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. It is open to members of the military and the public.

Traveling Bronzed Boots will be passed on to the unit with the most participation whose team, to include family members, is registered online by Sept. 6.

Strollers, wheelchairs, small children’s bikes, hand bikes and skates are allowed. No skateboards, adult bikes or pets are allowed.

Shirts will be available for pre-order purchase online for $18 or $20 at the event. Limited quantities are available. Bottled water will be available, but no snacks will be provided.

“We are here to provide comfort homes to our service members and their families during a medical crisis. This is our sixth year honoring our fallen service members by creating an event that would bring back the names and faces of all service members who lost their lives in combat since 9/11,” said Theresa Johnson, who created the remembrance event.

There are boots with pictures of fallen service members on them that will line the 8K route. Once the event is over the boots will be reassembled on Ford Island on the corner of Enterprise and O’Kane Boulevard and will stay on display until Sept. 16.

Participants can register for the Fisher House 8K Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll at www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact anita. clingerman2@gmail.com or 436-5543 or theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com (931) 217-0800 or visit the Tripler Fisher House page on Facebook.