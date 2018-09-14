Fisher House commemorates fallen

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 14, 2018

Compiled by Hookele Staff

Military and civilian personnel participated in the Fisher House 8K Hero & Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Ford Island, Sept. 8.

Rows of military boots, each bearing the name of a fallen service member or military working dog, lined the event’s course. Volunteers came to Ford Island Sept. 6 to place them for the event. The boots will be displayed through Sept. 15, on the corner of O’Kane Boulevard and Enterprise Street.

“This event was created to raise awareness about the mission of the Fisher House here in Hawaii,” according to Fisher House’s event page. “They are here to provide comfort homes to our service members and their families during a medical crisis. This is (the) seventh year honoring our fallen service members by creating an event that would bring back the names and faces of all service members who lost their lives in combat since 9/11.”

This year, the Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii Chief Petty Officers group received the “Traveling Bronze Boots” award for the unit with the highest participation.

The Fisher House Foundation offers support to the military and their families and is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. The Fisher House Foundation has more than 70 houses across the nation. For more information about the Fisher House at Tripler Army Medical Center, visit http://www.orgsites.com/hi/triplerfisherhouses/.