‘Firings’ lead to recognition, award

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

Brian Melanephy

Naval Surface Warfare, Port Hueneme Division

In May and June of 2016, Navy Test Officer (NTO) Lt. Jillian Bahlman went off to the shores of Kauai to the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) where she served in various critical roles including the execution of challenging Aegis Baseline 9.C1 (Ballistic Missile Defense 5.0 capability upgrade) test objectives against a medium range ballistic missile.

She was also involved in the execution of two successful missile firings from USS Hopper (DDG 70) and served as the lead test officer for the commander, United States 3rd Fleet during Exercise Pacific Dragon. These were her first three assignments as an NTO but this did not faze her. During Bahlman’s time supporting these test and evaluation campaigns, her efforts were recognized by senior leadership.

In May 2016, Bahlman’s skillful management of mission changes, flight safety adjustments and shipboard equipment anomalies led to USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) successfully accomplishing all assigned test objectives.

She also began preparing for USS Hopper missile firings. In this role, she oversaw the execution of an extensive weapon system readiness assessment and a waterfront integration test, which verified proper interface functions between the ship’s ballistic missile defense (BMD) weapon system and the Standard Missile-3 Block IB threat upgrade missiles.

Bahlman was the only member of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) workforce present for both. Her naval operational expertise and adept leadership led directly to the success of firing rehearsals, other range preparations and ultimately to the two successful missile firings.

Rear Adm. J. R. Wolfe, program executive for Aegis BMD, presented her with the Joint Service Achievement Medal (JSAM) for the test and evaluation campaigns in 2016, while she was back at PMRF for another test and evaluation event on Jan. 23.

The JSAM is awarded to members of the U.S. military who distinguish themselves by outstanding achievement or meritorious service while assigned to a joint activity.

Bahlman was humble regarding her recognition.

“These missions involve large teams. I was just one of many,” Bahlman said.

Bahlman expertly led and managed large test teams putting in long hours. She managed operational schedule changes, equipment casualties, target preparations, shipboard logistics requirements and campaign status requirements. Bahlman was consistently recognized by senior Department of Defense leaders present at PMRF and was seen as the primary reason for the tremendous success of the three multi-faceted BMD test and evaluation campaigns.

Being a junior officer serving with high-ranking personnel opened Bahlman’s eyes to a different world, but she was up to the task.

“I was always the youngest in the room,” Bahlman said. “It was intense at first facing difficult technical questions on issues on the ship or casualties, I had to learn that quickly and work through those challenges.”

Her ability to foster a professional level of teamwork, her in-depth knowledge of the Aegis combat system, her mission planning skills and her naval operational acumen were instrumental to the successful execution of these historic missions.

Bahlman is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and holds a Master of Science in System Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. She reported to NSWC PHD in October 2015.