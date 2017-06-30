Ho'okele Staff | Jun 30, 2017

Editor’s note: Two Sailors and one Airman stationed in Hawaii will participate in the Wounded Warrior Games: Information Technology Specialist 1st Class Pou Pou, assigned to U.S. Pacific Fleet; Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Raina Hockenberry, assigned to U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Master Sgt. Jarod L. Jones, aircraft metals technician, assigned to U.S. Pacific Air Forces.

Commander, Navy Installations Command Public Affairs

After two years of planning and preparation, the 2017 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games will kick off in Chicago today and run through July 8.

Nearly 265 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Special Operations Command, and international teams from the United Kingdom and Australia will compete.

The Navy is hosting the Warrior Games for the first time off of a military installation or U.S. Olympic training center. The 2017 Warrior Games will be held in world-class venues in downtown Chicago, including McCormick Place, Soldier Field and the United Center.

Team Navy has 36 Sailors and four Coast Guards-men and will be pitted against other military teams to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.

Opening Ceremonies will be held July 1 at Soldier Field with Jon Stewart as emcee and entertainment by Grammy award-winning artists Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

For more information about this year’s games, visit www.dodwarriorgames.com.

POWER OF POU

A feature article about Information Technology Specialist 1st Class Pou Pou, titled “The Wounded Samoan Warrior: One Sailor’s journey to recovery” by MC2 Robert R. Sanchez of Defense Media Activity has been posted on Navy.mil and All Hands magazine.

According to an excerpt from the article, “‘It made me proud to be in the Navy and be a Samoan warrior,’ said Pou, who stands 6 feet 4 inches. ‘It means a lot to me, being in the Navy and carrying on that legacy of a Sailor and sea warrior.’

“His warrior spirit has helped him fight through countless hours of physical therapy including aqua-therapy, medical massage therapy, cupping therapy and acupuncture. In addition to his back problems, years of weight lifting and basketball have taken a toll on his knees. So much, that he’s gone through four knee surgeries,” Sanchez wrote in the article.

For the complete article on Pou, visit http://www.navy.mil/ah_online/ftrStory.asp?issue=3&id=101176