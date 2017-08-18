Feds Feed Families seeks more food donations

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 18, 2017

Don Robbins

Ho‘okele Editor

The local Feds Feed Families effort is racing toward its Aug. 31 finish line and seeking additional donations of food.

“The total pounds of food collected as of Aug. 13 is 3,942 pounds. Last year’s collection was 7,000 pounds. We are trying to surpass last year’s number,” said Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Carrie Allen. She is the Navy Region Hawaii point of contact for naval activities.

Since 2010, federal agencies have supported the annual Feds Feed Families campaign to help food banks and pantries around the country stay stocked during the summer months – when the need increases and the donations decrease.

The top five requested food items are

1. Canned protein (meat, chicken, tuna, spam, etc.)

2. Canned meals (spaghetti, stew, chili, etc.)

3. Canned vegetables

4. Canned fruits

5. Rice

“For those wanting to donate that do not work in a participating command building, they can always drop off food at the Feds Feed Families box located right inside the door of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel office, either of the commissaries, or the box located at the Aloha Center at the Navy Exchange,” Allen said.

There are 21 commands participating under Navy Region Hawaii reporting to Commander, Navy Installations Command Headquarters:

• Navy Region Hawaii

• Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 Detachment Pearl Harbor

• Special Operations Command Pacific

• Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific

• Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific

• Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific

• Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii

• Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

• Naval Supply Systems Command

• Defense Logistics Agency Maritime Pearl Harbor.

• Navy Exchange

• US. Pacific Command

• Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands

• Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

• PACOM Joint Intelligence Operations Center

• Commander, Destroyer Squadron 31

• Pearl Harbor dental clinic

• Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

• Defense Commissary Agency Hickam Commissary

• Defense Commissary Agency Pearl Harbor Commissary

• Navy Munitions Command, East Asia Division For information, email carrie.allen@navy.mil.