February – March Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

INVESTMENT TIPS FOR MILITARY

FEB. 27, MARCH 1 — A class on 10 investment tips for military will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will also be held from 5 to 6 p.m. March 1 at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The Securities Exchange Commission will participate. Feb. 27 through March 4 is Military Saves Week. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SAPR VICTIM ADVOCATE INITIAL TRAINING

FEB. 27-MARCH 3 — A Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocate Initial Training (VAIT) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Interested personnel should contact their respective SAPR point of contact or command leadership to express their interest in attending the class and becoming a unit victim advocate. The command will in turn coordinate course registration with the SAPR office. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

FEB. 28 — A class on anger management will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS, FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT

FEB. 28 — Classes on healthy relationships and financial empowerment will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. “The Healthy Relationships” class will be presented to teens, expanded to include a budgeting portion for empowerment. Parents can attend “Parents: Your Teen and Dating” class simultaneously. Together, parents and teens can learn about healthy relationships and keeping teens safe in dating. A 30-minute social will follow the class with light refreshments. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN

FEB. 28 — A Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) contributions and funds webinar will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. A virtual webinar is also planned. This webinar is designed for employees covered under the Uniformed Services, Federal Employees’ Retirement System, the Civil Service Retirement System, and other employees eligible to participate in the TSP. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WOMEN AND INVESTING

FEB. 28 — A class on women and investing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TECHNOLOGY DAY

MARCH 1 — A 24th annual Technology Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hickam Officers’ Club. The event is free to attend which will include cyber sessions, exhibits, complimentary refreshments and pupus. To pre-register, visit www.fedpage.com. FMI: email dennis@fbcdb.com.

TIME MANAGEMENT

MARCH 1 — A class on time management will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BLENDED RETIREMENT SYSTEM

MARCH 1 — A class on the Blended Retirement System will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. A virtual class is also planned. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

USAJOBS, FEDERAL RESUMES

MARCH 2 — A class on navigating USAJOBS and federal resumes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Registration is highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a federal job announcement from USAJOBS that you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TSP POST MILITARY WITHDRAWALS

MARCH 2 — A webinar on Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) post-military withdrawals will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. A virtual webinar is also planned. This webinar provides an overview of the TSP post-service withdrawals and death benefits. The information can be beneficial to TSP participants who are within 10 years or less of retirement. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

VA HOME LOAN BRIEFING

MARCH 2 — A Veterans Administration (VA) home loan briefing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The VA home loan program helps veterans finance the purchase of homes with favorable loan terms at competitive interest rate. This workshop can help participants understand the basic steps involved in obtaining a VA guaranteed home loan. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WORK AND PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

MARCH 3 — A class on work and personal life balance will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SAVING AND INVESTING

MARCH 3 — An introduction to saving and investing class will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The Securities Exchange Commission will be on-site to cover ways to manage debt and increase your credit score. They will also provide strategies for smart saving and investing, tips to help avoid fraud and creating an investment plan. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

INVESTING IN HIGHER EDUCATION

MARCH 3 — A workshop on investing in higher education will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. It will focus on deciding on whether to pursue a higher education, selecting the right school for you, financing with GI Bill and other loan information and scam awareness and prevention. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

Extreme-athlete-turned-government-operative Xander Cage comes out of self-imposed exile and is on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments.

TODAY — FEB. 24

7:00 PM XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

(3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — FEB. 25

2:30 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (PG)

4:50 PM HIDDEN FIGURES (PG)

7:20 PM PATRIOTS DAY (R)

SUNDAY — FEB. 26

2:30 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (3-D) (PG)

4:40 PM XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE (3-D) (PG-13)

7:00 PM THE BYE BYE MAN (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MARCH 2

7:00 PM RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER (3-D) (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — FEB. 24

6:00 PM SPLIT (PG-13)

SATURDAY — FEB. 25

3:00 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (PG)

6:00 PM XXX: RETURN OF XANDER

CAGE (PG-13)

SUNDAY — FEB. 26

3:00 PM SING (PG)

THURSDAY — MARCH 2

7:00 PM SPLIT (PG-13)