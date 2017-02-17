February Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY TODAY — A Hawaii Foodbank volunteer opportunity to help distribute food to low-income families will be held at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St., Honolulu. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes.

This opportunity consists of packaging up and distributing perishable and nonperishable items for a low-income housing area. FMI: CS1 Alyssa Crowder at Alyssa.crowder@navy.mil.

GARY SINISE & LT. DAN BAND TODAY — Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band will perform a free concert at the Freedom Tower at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and patrons are allowed to bring their own. Organizers do stress that glass bottles, barbecues, tents and video or audio recorders are not authorized at the event. The family-friendly event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific’s “Small Kine” group. Free shuttle service to and from the event begins at 5:15 p.m. in the BX Garden parking lot. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com.

JBPHH VEHICLE REGISTRATION OFFICE REOPENING NOW — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam vehicle registration office has reopened and is fully operational at its new location, Building 192H at the Hickam O’Malley gate on the Hickam side of the base. By appointment only from Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at https://jbphhwindow1. acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php. The office is closed noon to 1 p.m.

KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY UTILITIES WORK NOW — The Honolulu Authority for

Rapid Transportation (HART) is conducting surveying and right-of-way mark-out work for utilities along Kamehameha Highway. Through Friday, March 3, one lane is closed weekdays between Kohomua Street and Center Drive in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in the westbound direction from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. FMI: 566-2299 or www. honolulutransit.org.

ASMC ALOHA CHAPTER SCHOLARSHIPS

NOW — The American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) Aloha Chapter is providing college scholarships to Hawaii high school students who are furthering their education. Applicants do not need to be affiliated with ASMC or the federal government. Applications are due March 9. The application form and submission reqirements can be found at the chapter website: http://chapters.asmconline.org/ aloha/awards-4/. FMI: email mary.c.garcia@ navy.mill or call 473-8000 ext. 6320.

AIR FORCE UTILITY PROGRAM TOWN HALL FEB. 21 — Hickam Communities residents are encouraged to attend the first of several town hall meetings at 7 p.m. at the Earhart Community Center. Important information about the Air Force Utility Allowance program and the guidelines that shaped the program will be shared. Hickam Communities will also present a timeline for the rollout of live billing. Representatives from Minol USA, who will manage the program, will also be in attendance. FMI: www.hickamcommunities.com/resident-resources and select “Where can I learn more about the Air Force Utility Allowance Program” or contact your community center.

APPLIED SUICIDE INTERVENTION SKILLS TRAINING FEB. 21-22 — An Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The interactive workshop is designed to teach attendees about identifying those at risk of suicide, how to better listen to and care for those at risk, and how to link them to appropriate resources. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HISTORY MONTH OBSERVANCE

FEB. 22 — An African American History Month observance event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hickam Theater. The event will be followed by a special meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, Building 1860 on Andrews Street, at Joint Base.

PURPLE CRYING CLASS FEB. 23 — A class on PURPLE Crying will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.

at the Hickam Medical Building. PURPLE stands for Peak, Unexpected, Resists soothing, Pain-like face, Long-lasting, Evening. The phrase PURPLE Crying is used to describe the time in a baby’s life when they cry more than any other time. The class aims to help parents find ways to soothe their baby and build resilience during this challenging period. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

AFTER GPS FEB. 24 — An After GPS (Goals Plans and Sucess) workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Information will be offered on survivor benefits, TRICARE, Veterans Affairs, Workforce Development Office and Capstone preparation. This workshop also includes an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SAFETALK CLASS FEB. 24 — A class on safeTALK will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at

Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Trained suicide alert helpers can teach participants to identify people with thoughts of suicide and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect that person to suicide first aid caregivers. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS

Death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) must fend off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the vampire faction that betrayed her. Joining forces with allies David (Theo James) and Thomas (Peter Andersson), she embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between the two races, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — FEB. 17

7:00 PM XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

(3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — FEB. 18

2:30 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (PG)

4:40 PM LA LA LAND (PG-13)

7:20 PM SLEEPLESS (R)

SUNDAY — FEB. 19

2:30 PM MONSTER TRUCKS (3-D) (PG)

5:10 PM THE BYE BYE MAN (PG-13)

7:10 PM SPLIT (PG-13)

THURSDAY — FEB. 23

7:00 PM LA LA LAND (PG-13)

TODAY — FEB. 17

7:00 PM UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS (R)

SATURDAY — FEB. 18

3:00 PM SING (PG)

6:00 PM THE BYE BYE MAN (PG-13)

SUNDAY — FEB. 19

3:00 PM SING (PG)

THURSDAY — FEB. 23

7:00 PM PATRIOTS DAY (R)