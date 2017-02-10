Ho'okele Staff | Feb 10, 2017

BEACH CLEANUP FEB. 11 — A volunteer cleanup event has been announced from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nimitz Beach. Organizers are looking for 20 volunteers to participate. Volunteers should dress to get dirty and wear closed-toed shoes. They should bring their own water bottle and sunscreen. Please read the insurance waiver and fill out the volunteer information form at www.808cleanups.org/volunteer-info-form/. FMI: UT1 Frank Vasquez at (808) 492-0973 or email franklyn.vasquez@navy.mil.

JBPHH VEHICLE REGISTRATION OFFICE REOPENING FEB. 13 The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam vehicle registration office will reopen and be fully operational at its new location, Bldg. 192H at the Hickam O’Malley gate on the Hickam-side of the base. By appointment only from Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at https://jbphhwindow1. acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php. The office is closed noon to 1 p.m.

STRESS MANAGEMENT FEB. 13 — A stress management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NAVIGATING USAJOBS FEB. 14 — A class on navigating USAJOBS and building a competitive resume will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. Registration is highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a federal job announcement from USAJOBS that you may be interested in pursuing.

EXPLORING CAREER CHOICES FEB. 14 — A class on exploring career choices will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SAVING AND INVESTING FEB. 14 — A workshop on saving and investing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop will teach the basic skills and techniques of managing and budgeting money, how to shop for investments, the difference between stocks, bonds, Roth and traditional IRAs, CDs, money market accounts and more. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SPECIAL FAMILIES, TEENS AND DATING FEB. 14 — For families who have teens with special needs, socializing can be confusing and difficult. In this workshop, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor, there will be discussion of the impact of social functioning, the importance of self-advocacy and ideas on how to encourage teens to build healthy relationships and boundaries while cultivating their social skills. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EMPOWER YOURSELF ZUMBA FEB. 15 — A free Empower Yourself Zumba class will be held from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. at Hickam Gym. In partnership with Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness, teens are encouraged to attend this special Zumba class to live through exercise. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FINANCIALLY SAVVY RETIREES FEB. 15 — A seminar on financially savvy retirees will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This quarterly financial seminar is designed to provide expert advice on various subjects of interest to retirees such as the basics of estate planning, wills and trusts, protecting against fraud and long term care. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

INTERVIEWING 101 FEB. 15 — An interviewing 101 class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Participants can explore different interview styles. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS FEB. 15 — A class for new moms and dads will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class for new and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) is designed to discuss the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING FEB. 15 — A sponsor training class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It is designed to give the new sponsor information to assist incoming personnel and families, in order to ease their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT FEB. 17 — A workshop on conflict management will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY FEB. 17 — A Hawaii Foodbank volunteer opportunity to help distribute food to low-income families will be held at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St., Honolulu. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes. This opportunity consists of packaging up and distributing perishable and nonperishable items for a low-income housing area. FMI: CS1 Alyssa Crowder at Alyssa.crowder@navy.mil.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

FIST FIGHT

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland, who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — FEB. 10

7:00 PM Why Him? (R)

SATURDAY — FEB. 11

2:30 PM Sing (3-D) (PG)

6:00 PM Fist Fight (sneak preview) (R)

SUNDAY — FEB. 12

2:30 PM Sing (PG)

4:40 PM Fences (PG-13)

7:20 PM Assassin’s Creed (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — FEB. 16

7:00 PM Hidden Figures (PG)

TODAY — FEB. 10

7:00 PM Assassin’s Creed (PG-13)

SATURDAY — FEB. 11

3:00 PM Sing (PG)

6:00 PM Hidden Figures (PG)

SUNDAY — FEB. 12

3:00 PM Sing (PG)

THURSDAY — FEB. 16

7:00 PM Sleepless (R)