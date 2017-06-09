Father’s Day ‘shout-out’ offered to Sailors

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

Navy Office of Community Outreach

In honor of Father’s Day, the Navy Office of Community Out-reach (NAVCO) is offering all Sailors the opportunity to create and share short, recorded shout-outs of 15-20 seconds with a key Navy message.

The deadline to submit is 8 a.m. Eastern Time June 12.

The instructions are as follows.

• Call 1-855-OUR-NAVY (1-855-687-6289).

• Wait for a three-to-five second pause after voice directions and record a message after the beep.

•Once you hang-up, the audio file will automatically be sent to NAVCO’s email where it will be screened before being shared with radio media outlets in the Sailor’s hometown.

• Sailors should speak audibly, clearly and with enthusiasm. If NAVCO cannot understand your name, hometown or command, your shout-out will be unusable.

Sailors should tailor their message to their command, area of responsibility, hometown and family they are recognizing.

The following is a possible script.

“Hi, I’m Navy (rank, full name) from (hometown), (home state), and currently serving at (command) or aboard (ship).

“We are operating out of (duty station) or forward in the (area of responsibility) and ready to defend America at all times.

“I want to wish my father (father’s name), Happy Father’s Day!

“I love you! Go Navy!”