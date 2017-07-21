Family Fitness Center to open next week

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 21, 2017

Helen Ko

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Parents looking for a place to work out and still be able to watch their little ones will soon have a place just for them. The new Family Fitness Center is set to open July 28 at building 1681 near Bloch Arena, located between Ward Field and the Youth Sports Center.

The new center is in approximately 2,500 square feet of space and will feature treadmills, ellipticals, upright bikes, five-to-50-pound dumbbells, mats and Bosu balls. Amenities include a unisex bathroom and locker room with three showers and two stalls and a water refill station. However, patrons will need to bring their own towels.

The kids area will be separated by age groups of newborn to 2 years old and 3 to 9 years old. It is open to all eligible patrons. However, it is primarily for family members with children ages newborn to 9 years old looking to get a workout with a space to accommodate their child. Command fitness leaders will have priority to use the machines during peak physical fitness assessment season cycle one and two.

“Parents who bring their children will need to supervise and keep an eye on their own kids as it will be unmanned. We hope the patrons will use the honor system when using the center. This is a great space for moms and dads to work out with their kids, ” said Mark McFarland, JBPHH fitness training director.

Hours of operation for the Family Fitness Center will be Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on weekends and holidays.