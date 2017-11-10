Fall fair features creative crafts

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 10, 2017

Story and photos by Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

More than 2,500 patrons attended the Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts and Crafts Center’s 42nd Annual Fall Craft Fair, Nov. 4.



Customers had the opportunity to browse through 120 booths of creative handmade arts and crafts.

“I thought it was great and had a good mixture. Many people I spoke to said this year had a bigger variety of crafts offered for sale compared to other years,” said Tori Smith, Arts and Crafts Center operations clerk.

In addition to the arts and crafts, there were demonstrations from the wood and pottery shops, live entertainment, food for sale and activities for children.

Musicians Hawaiian Slice and Randy Allen set a relaxing mood by providing a mix of music, from contemporary hits to local favorites.

Children received free make-n-takes provided by the Hickam Enlisted Spouses’ Club. The youngsters could also test their archery skills and experience pony/ horseback rides.

Next year’s annual Spring Craft Fair date has been set for Saturday, May 5 and registration for vendors will open in February 2018. Those interested in becoming a vendor can be added to the email list by calling 448-9907.