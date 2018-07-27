Exercise turns competitive at Freedom Fun Run 10K

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018

Story and photos by Kristen Wong

Life and Leisure Editor, Ho‘okele

More than 100 runners attended the Freedom Fun Run 10K aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), starting and finishing at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center, July 21.

The 10K run is one of three in a series that precedes the annual JBPHH Half Marathon, according to Dawn Pierce, the director of the JBPHH Fitness Department. The other two runs this year were the Fiesta Fun Run 5K in May and the Jersey Day 8K Fun Run in June.

Categories included adult male, adult female, youth boy, youth girl, stroller male and stroller female.

Senior Airman Evan Weatherby, a cryptologic linguist analyst with 324th Intelligence Squadron, came in first place in the adult male category and overall, with a time of 37:45. Weatherby said he usually focuses on running marathons and half marathons.

“The weather was favorable,” he said of the day’s race. “I enjoyed the opportunity to get out. I thought it was pretty good because (the course) was familiar to me I found it easy to follow along with plenty of (course martials) to clear up confusion.”

Weatherby added that he was pleased with his results.

“I was unfamiliar with the (skill level of the) other contestants,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if (there would be) competition. Regardless, I’m happy with (the time).”

Cmdr. Jackie Crook, a staff oceanographer with Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, took first place in the adult female category, with a time of 43:05. Crook, who is in Hawaii for the Rim of the Pacific exercise, said she was surprised to have taken first place.

“It was a nice run, great course, very well organized,” Crook said. “The crew was very helpful on pointing us in the right direction.”

The first place winners in each category of the Freedom Fun Run 10K had their registration fee waived for the 12th annual JBPHH Half Marathon.

The half marathon is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 5:30 a.m. Runners may check in at 4:30 a.m. The 13.1-mile run begins and ends at Hickam Earhart Track.

Participants may pick up their race packets at Hickam Memorial Fitness Center, Aug. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon. Military-affiliated personnel and sponsored guests are eligible for the race.

The entry fee is $35 until July 30, $45 from July 31 to Aug. 17, and $50 the day of the race. Prizes are available to the first three finishers in various categories. Participants may register online until Wednesday, Aug. 15. For more information, visit https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com/fitness-/running/ jbphh-half-marathon.