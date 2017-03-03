Ex-Joint Base players make impact for Swish

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Story and photos by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

While Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) fans of intramural basketball haven’t seen the likes of 6-foot-10-inch Lt. Mark Veazey and former Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii star forward Sean Caddell on the hardwood courts this season, their presence hasn’t gone unnoticed as members of the professional American Basketball Association’s Hawaii Swish.

On Feb. 28, the Swish stayed undefeated with their second win of the season, a 97-84 win over the Tucson Buckets, at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.

While the team was led by forward Leon Ballard with 25 points, the frontcourt of Caddell and Veazey played extremely well in support of their team-mates.

Caddell, who made his first appearance with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter, immediately put his scoring skills to good work by slashing his way to be the team’s second-leading scorer with 17 points.

Meanwhile, Veazey started at the five position and he also scored in double figures by throwing down 10 points on five close-range shots.

Caddell said that he put his quickness to good use as he penetrated the lane and slipped past defenders to score all of his baskets on lay-ups and bank shots.

“I felt like I had the advantage inside,” Caddell said. “I’m a little bit quicker than a normal four, so I just wanted to take advantage.”

Taking the ball inside proved to be the bread-and-butter for the Swish, as the team came out early and pounded the ball in the low post.

Ballard and Veazey were the early beneficiaries of the strategy, as Ballard garnered eight points and Veazey followed with four points inside the paint.

A trey from the right wing by Swish owner/player and former University of Hawaii star guard Geremy Robinson opened up a 15-6 lead with 7:18 in the first quarter that forced the Buckets to call a timeout.

The timeout seemed to regroup the Buckets as the team closed the gap down to four at 15-11, but Robinson ended the drought in a dramatic way by finishing off a drive with two-handed stuff.

“We were just executing our screens,” said Caddell about the team’s inside dominance. “If we were in the play, we were going to get shots all night long.”

Although the Swish did allow the Buckets to creep back into the game on several occasions, Caddell said that the team never lost confidence and felt it was in the driver’s seat throughout the night.

The Swish seemed to break the game wide open, as early as the second quarter, a trey by Derrick Braziel gave the team a 40-22 lead.

Instead, the Buckets went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit down to nine, before Veazey broke the run with a lay-up to retake a double-digit lead at 42-31.

The Buckets made one last ditch attempt in the third quarter to try and catch the Swish by narrowing the margin down to eight.

However, once again, Veazey, came up with another clutch basket to put the Swish back up by double-digits at 56-46 and from there, it was all Hawaii.

“We knew we had the game,” Caddell said. “We just had to get the game under control. We were more athletic and we had more guys to keep rotating in and out.”

Caddell, who is one of the older members on the team at 33, continues to prove that he belongs on the Swish and professional basketball.

While it gets tough, he admits that he is having the time of his life.

“Today, my legs were a bit tight, but it was good,” he said. “I just had to run the court hard and play aggressive.”