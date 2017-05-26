Events to commemorate Battle of Midway

Ho'okele Staff | May 26, 2017

June 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the Navy’s and the nation’s most historically significant naval victory. The Battle of Midway took place from June 3 to 7, 1942 and changed the tide of the war in the Pacific and the course of world history.

The following events have been scheduled promote the significance of the Battle of Midway.

• The Battle of Midway symposium will be held on May 31 and June 1 at the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. The symposium will explore the origins and outcomes of the battle from both sides of the conflict through presentations and in-depth discussions. Speakers will include Craig Symonds, author of “Battle of Midway” and Jonathan Parshall, author “Shattered Sword: The Untold Story of the Battle of Midway.” Admission to the event will be free.

• Battle of Midway reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 31 at the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor.

Admission to the event will be free. RSVP is required.

For more information on the symposium and reception, email education@pacificaviationmuseum.org or call 445-9137. To register for the museum

Battle of Midway events go online to www.pacificaviationmuseum.org/midway

• Station Hypo commemoration at 1 p.m. June 2 at Building 1. The commemoration will be hosted by U.S. Pacific Fleet to honor the personnel of Station Hypo and the breaking of the Japanese code, which played a pivotal role in the victory at the Battle of Midway. This event will be open to all Common Access Card holders.

• Battle of Midway commemoration will be held at 7:30 a.m. June 5 at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument Visitor Center. The event is hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Guest speaker will be Capt. Todd A. Gagnon, commanding officer, Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii.

The event will also feature a live feed of the national Battle of Midway ceremony from Midway Atoll.

This event will be open to the public.

Information on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway can be found at the Naval History and Heritage website: www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/commemorations-toolkits/wwii-75/battle-of-midway.html