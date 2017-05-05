Events on Oahu will commemorate 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

Ho'okele Staff | May 05, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

Events will be held on Oahu from May 23 to 29 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. They include official Welcome Home activities planned by the state of Hawaii on Memorial Day weekend and activities at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor.

• “Welcome Home” banquet to honor POWs/MIA, Medal of Honor recipients, Gold Star families and all returning Vietnam veterans will be held at 4 p.m. May 25 at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. Reservations are required at PacificAviationMuseum.org/ WelcomeHome. For information, including fees, contact Jobeth.Marihugh@PacificAviationMuseum.org or call 892-3345.

• Vietnam 50 Years Memorial Parade in Waikiki will be held on May 27 at Fort DeRussy, Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Park. The event will include an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. featuring guest speakers, the Marine Forces Pacific Band, along with marching bands and other parade entries from the mainland. The parade will begin on Kalakaua Avenue at 6 p.m. and continue to Kapiolani Park. The parade will conclude at 7:30 p.m. with a catered picnic for veterans, their guests and parade bands at the end of the route.

• As part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War, Vietnam veterans will be on hand to help unveil Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor’s newest aircraft, the F-105 at 11 a.m. May 27. The event will be held in the museum’s hangar 79. Retired Army Major Gen. Patrick Brady, a former Huey pilot and Medal of Honor recipient will participate in the ceremony. In addition, Dr. William S. Reeder, Jr., a retired Army colonel, will also participate. Reeder is a former Cobra pilot and Vietnam POW. The event will include a dedication ceremony for the museum’s newly updated Huey and Cobra helicopters. The event is free with museum admission, and free to museum members, members of the military and military families with valid ID.

• Meet and greet with Vietnam veterans will be held at 1 p.m. May 27 at Pacific Aviation Museum hangar 79. The event will include speeches by Medal of Honor recipients and book signings. The event is free with museum admission, and free to museum members, members of the military and military families with valid ID.

• A combined city, state and national memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. May 29 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl). This service is dedicated to the living, the deceased, and missing in action of the Vietnam/ SouthEast Asia War. Distinguished keynote speakers will be invited to attend. The service will include a missing man flyover followed by the 21-gun memorial salute with full military honors.

The state of Hawaii “Welcome Home Vietnam War 50 Years” international event was planned by the state’s 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Committee. This historic event will be for Vietnam era veterans from all 50 states, U.S. territories and allied nations.

The state has many ties to the war. For example, Hawaii was the primary R&R location for the Vietnam War. U.S. POWs returned home to Hickam Air Force Base and Hawaii is the home of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Hawaii is also home to the Pacific Command, with major installations for all five component military branches.

For more information, visit www.vietnam50years.org and www.pacificaviationmuseum.org/