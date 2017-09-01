Events focus on suicide prevention, awareness

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 01, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

“As a community, we come together during the month of September to focus on suicide awareness and prevention efforts. Prevention and intervention are critical to prevent another individual from dying by suicide. One loss of life is one too many!” said Melanie D’Andrea, training instructor for Personal and Family Life Education at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military and Family Support Center (MFSC).

“Awareness reduces stigma and encourages people to ask for help, which is a clear sign of strength,” D’Andrea said.

MFSC has scheduled a full month of events to emphasize the significance of prevention, awareness, intervention and resiliency.

• Joint services suicide prevention and awareness proclamation signing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Missing Man Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The proclamation signing is designed to bring the community together to promote awareness, prevention and intervention during the month of September.

• “Friends Unplugged” event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Joint Base Teen Center. Teens attending this class will “park” their technology, think about happy places, and learn about support networks and resources for resiliency. For registration details, call 448-0418.

• Join the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam team in a walk to raise awareness from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Oahu Out of Darkness Walk is an annual community event. To register, visit www.afsp.org, click “join a team,” and look Hickam Medical/JBPHH Team.

• Stress management class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at MFSC. Stress is a normal psychological and physical reaction to the ever-increasing demands of life. Participants in this class can learn how stress affects our personal and professional lives, how we can decrease the stress we are experiencing, how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. To register, visit www.great-lifehawaii.com.

• Sunset Yoga for Courage will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Missing Man Memorial at Joint Base. In partnership with Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness, MFSC will hold a sunset yoga special, complete with information on self-care. Participants can learn ways to build resilience, and positively cope with life stress. Participants should bring their own yoga mat and register at www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Sept. 13-14 at MFSC Wahiawa Annex. ASIST is a twoday, 15-hour workshop that teaches suicide first aid intervention skills. Similar to the medical first aid concept, suicide first aid caregivers learn verbal intervention skills that apply potentially lifesaving techniques to reduce suicide risk. Please attend this training in civilian attire. The class is sponsored by MFSC and Chaplain Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO.) To register, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

• Fight For Each Other (F4EO) event will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Hickam Memorial Theater. F4EO was designed with the idea that service members from all military branches are one family. The event is designed to increase awareness and hear from people directly impacted by suicide.

• Resiliency bingo will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Beeman Center. In partnership with MWR Liberty Programs, MFSC will bring the resiliency bingo to the Free Food Friday event. The event is open to single Airmen and Sailors only. They can eat lunch provided by the Liberty Center while building resiliency. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Tranquil Seas—Stress and Self-Care event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at MFSC. The event is designed to evaluate ways you can build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful through your activities and achieve fulfillment. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Suicide prevention training for teens will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Joint Base Teen Center. Teens ages 13 to 17 are welcome to attend. To register, call Zach Pigott at 448-0418.

• Resiliency 5K Run and Fair will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Hickam Fitness Center. In recognition of Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, the event will be held by JBPHH and MWR Fitness to increase awareness of resiliency activities and services available. To register, visit www.greatlife-hawaii.com.

• Anger management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hickam MFSC. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• SafeTALK class will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at MFSC. Participants can learn how to identify people with thoughts of suicide, support their desire for safety, move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe). The class is sponsored by MFSC and CREDO. To register, visit www.great-lifehawaii.com.

• In addition, to raise awareness, MFSC is reaching out to area high school JROTC units to bring suicide prevention training to cadets. Teens will build skills in awareness, reaching out for help when at risk and connecting a friend to help when they identify risk. The training is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Radford High School, Sept. 20 at Kapolei High School, and Sept. 21 at Campbell High School.