Events celebrate military children

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

Joint Base Military and Family Support Center has scheduled many child-themed events this month, which is the Month of the Military Child.

A class on positive parenting will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. April 14 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Topics will include establishing positive relationships, disciplining assertively and creating realistic expectations.

In addition, in partnership with the Joint Base Teen Center, the Military and Family Support Center invites teens ages 13-18 on a sunset hike April 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Koko Head Trail. The event is in recognition of the Month of the Military Child. Teens need to be registered with the Teen Center by April 11. Call 448-0418 for registration details.

For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.