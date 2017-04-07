Event volunteers needed this month

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 07, 2017

Several volunteer opportunities are available in April.

• Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii (NAVFAC Hawaii) will hold a cleanup event from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at Ahua Reef.

Volunteers can help restore a native Hawaiian wetland by removing invasive weeds, cleaning up trash and creating habitat for native plants and birds. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and bring sun block, water, a hat, gloves and snacks. Expect to get wet and muddy, so boots and long sleeves/pants are recommended.

For more information, contact Corrina Carnes at 471-0378 or email Corrina.carnes. ctr@navy.mil) or contact Aurelia Gonzales at 471-0378 or email Aureliag@hawaii.edu.

• In preparation for the Easter Sunrise Service, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel is asking for volunteers to help set up and conduct the event. Those who help will receive a letter of appreciation.

There are two available volunteer assignments. On Saturday, April 15, from 9 to 10 a.m., volunteers are needed to set up chairs at the Battleship Missouri Memorial in preparation for the service. Event organizers are seeking 15 volunteers and five stand-by volunteers. The PT uniform should be worn.

On Easter Sunday, April 16, from 5:15 to 11 a.m. at the Battleship Missouri Memorial parking lot organizers, ushers and rovers are needed. Event organizers are asking for 30 volunteers and five stand-by volunteers. The uniform depends on the assigned location.

For more information, email RP3 Kamau Daa-Ja-Ra at kamau.daaja-ra@navy.mil

• The Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor is looking for 15-20 volunteer event escorts each day on April 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 from 5 to 7:45 p.m. Volunteers will be escorting the event guest on the motor coaches to the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor from the Bowfin Shuttle area.

Each escort will ride on the motor coaches with the roster forms approved by the Navy for guest base access. Once they are done escorting, they will need to return the roster forms to the museum. Military Identification Cards will not be used to escort the individuals to the museum.

Volunteers need to meet at the Pacific Aviation Museum, 319 Lexington Boulevard, on Ford Island. Business attire, or a museum polo if a regular volunteer, should be worn. Please no jeans, hats or logos. A nametag will be provided. A letter of appreciation and two museum admission passes will be provided.

For more information, contact Consuela Rodriguez by email at Consuela.rodriguez@pacificaviationmuseum.org or call 445-9189.