Entry deadline for Ford Island Bridge Run is March 15

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

The entry deadline for the 20th Annual Ford Island Bridge Run is March 15. The 10K run will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. April 1.

For the past 19 years, the Ford Island Bridge Run has been one of the largest 10k runs on Oahu. Race walkers, leisure walkers, serious and recreational runners can experience the scenic and historical sights along the run. The first 3,000 finishers will receive medals. No pets will be allowed.

Fees are $30 regular entry, $25 military family members, retirees and Department of Defense employees, $25 for active duty, $40 late entry fee (after March 15), and $45 race day entry (accepted until 6:45 a.m.). Online registration closes on March 24. Mail-in entries will not be accepted if postmarked after March 27. Packet pick-up is Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richardson Pool building 1, located across from Rainbow Bay Marina.

For more information, call 473-0784/2494/2437.