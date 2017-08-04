Education in Hawaii: Resources for military families

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017

Anna General

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

As military children often move from one place to another every three to five years, retention of educational goals is a major focus for families when planning to PCS (permanent change of station).

Did you know that there is a school liaison officer (SLO) available at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to guide you through school transfers, deployment support and education in Hawaii?

The SLO is the primary liaison between Hawaii’s community schools, commanders and military parents pertaining to military children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

“I provide military families with valuable resources, offer information on area schools and help facilitate communication between the military family on matters relating to public, private and homeschooling,” said Kim Munoz, SLO for Navy Region Hawaii.

As an SLO, Munoz also assists families with school transfers, assists Navy and Air Force families by gathering and sharing information on home schooling issues and policies, and creates a volunteer network of resources to support installation and community members in the success of all youth.

In addition, post-secondary preparations can also be provided for graduating military students with access to post-secondary information and opportunities. There is also a special needs system navigation to offer assistance in making referrals to the Exceptional Family Member program.

While back-to-school season is just around the corner, educational resources are available for military families through the SLO website at www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/school-liaison-office or you can call 471-3673.