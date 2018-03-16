Easter Sunrise Service volunteers needed

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel needs volunteers to assist with setup for the Easter Sunrise Service aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

Volunteers are needed March 31 from noon to 3 p.m. to set up chairs under the fantail tent and from 4 to 5 p.m. to set up chairs under gun turret three. In addition, April 1 from 4:30 to 8 a.m., volunteers are needed as parking attendants, ushers, security and moving chairs after the service.

The Easter Sunrise Service will start at 6:30 a.m. April 1.

For more information, contact RP2 Dominic Tinoco at dominic.tinoco@navy.mil or 473-3971.