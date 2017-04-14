Earth Day meal planned

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 14, 2017

A special meal in celebration of Earth Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 19 at Silver Dolphin Bistro.

The menu will include chicken noodle soup, a “build your own” salad bar, steamed peas with celery, buttered corn on the cob and hot rolls. Entrees will include teriyaki glazed pork chops and fried chicken. Starches will include baked potato halves and tossed green rice. Desserts will include a ceremonial cake, Congo bars, creamy coconut pie and vanilla cream pudding.

The meal is open to all active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid I D card. The cost is $5.55. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.