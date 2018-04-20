Early start to Earth Day

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

Story and photos by Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Outdoor Recreation Department held an early Earth Day celebration at Hickam Harbor, April 14.

There were a variety of informational booths, activities, touch tide pools, food vendors and live music. The occasional spring shower didn’t stop patrons from enjoying the event.

This year’s celebration had more informational booths in compared with past years. Those participating included the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Fisheries, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Recycling, Navy Region Hawaii Energy Team, Hickam Communities, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, opala.org, the City and County of Honolulu Clean Water, Honolulu Botanical Gardens, Hawaii Nature Center, Sea Life Park Education Department, Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources and more.

All booths exhibited environmental information with displays and some fun activities such as planting pots that kids could decorate, fill with soil and plant a seed in. Another activity included paper headbands for decorating.

The Hickam Harbor staff provided touch tide pools filled with a variety of ocean animals for patrons to see, and those daring enough, to touch. There were tako (octopus), sea cucumbers, sea urchins, hermit crabs and a variety of reef fish. All were found in the waters of Hickam Harbor then returned at the end of the event.

Delicious food and tasty snacks were available for purchase from various food vendors. The band Men in Grey Suits provided upbeat “surf music,” creating a festive environment.