Early lead propels Chung-Hoon over Patriots

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Hookele

After falling short in overtime to the defending Joint Base champs USS O’Kane (DDG 77) in the season opener, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) strung together two wins in a row to prove that their hard-fought tussle over O’Kane was no fluke.

On Feb. 18 against USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Tennessee Patriots, Chung-Hoon saw another opportunity to legitimize their contender status in the Afloat Division and they didn’t disappoint.

Breaking out to an 18-0 lead to tip off the showdown, Chung-Hoon maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the game and crushed the Tennessee Patriots, 57-29, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Currently, Chung-Hoon trails behind the league leaders with a record of 3-1, while the Tennessee Patriots fell to 2-2.

Chung-Hoon head coach Ensign Jerrel Boyce said that once he saw that the Tennessee Patriots weren’t playing together as a team, he knew it was time to attack.

“They didn’t have any chemistry,” Boyce said about his team’s foe. “They didn’t have anybody that was a pure shooter, they weren’t really meshing well, and they didn’t have anybody screening and rolling or making any assists. We had good chemistry.”

In the first half, Chung-Hoon broke out to their first double-digit lead, when Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Desmond Tate completed a lay-up to put his team up by a score of 10-0.

Later, back-to-back three-points bombs by Culinary Specialist Seaman Richard Kelly and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Mayo raised the lead to 18-0 at the 14:33 mark and the rout was on.

Kelly And Mayo both knocked down two three-point shots in the first half, while Tate added six points, as the trio led a total of seven players that scored for Chung-Hoon before intermission to take a 33-14 advantage.

The huge lead at the break allowed Boyce to empty his bench, which the coach said is something that he looks forward to do every game.

“It gives me the opportunity to get all my players into the game,” said Boyce, who also took off his warm-up wear and got into the game late in the second half. “We have a bunch of players, so I’m just making sure everyone gets a decent amount of time with the allotted time we have.”

While Chung-Hoon enjoyed a solid day of offense on the court, the team also did something from the free-throw line that’s very rarely seen.

The team went perfect from the charity stripe by knocking down 11 straight free throws in the first half and then going two-for-two in the second half.

“Recently, we’ve been practicing our free throws a lot,” Boyce admitted. “We have to make sure that we’ve been getting it done during practice. What we’ve been doing is pushups. If you miss free throws, you get pushups.”

After clinching their third win in a row, Boyce said that the lost to O’Kane is far away in their team’s rearview mirror.

Pointing out that Chung-Hoon is deep in talent, Boyce said that the only thing left is to practice and get better.

“We have to make sure we know everybody’s strength and weaknesses,” he pointed out. “That’s why I just don’t replace five with five. I do it one at a time, so we can support here and there.”

Boyce also went on to say that, as long as the players perform as one cohesive unit, the wins would take care of themselves.

“We just want good moral,” he said. “It’s about winning, nobody likes to lose, but we like coming here and relaxing. We like being with one another and make sure we have a good time.”