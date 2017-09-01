Driving range special offered at Mamala Bay

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 01, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

You don’t need to be a golfer to take advantage of the latest special happening at Mamala Bay Golf Course. In fact, organizers invite curious customers to visit and see what the fun is all about.

The new $2 Tuesdays begins next week at the course and will repeat on select Tuesdays in September and October. From 4 to 6 p.m. customers get two baskets of balls to hit at the driving range for $2.

The club’s PGA pros will be on hand offering tips to golfers, and also those who’ve never swung a club before. When it comes to clubs, novices need not worry. Golf clubs will be available to borrow at no charge.

The $2 theme is extended to hot dogs at the same price. Bottled water and soda are $1. $2 Tuesdays is open to patrons ages 8 and older, making it appropriate for families to participate.

The event is intended as a fun introduction to the game of golf. $2 Tuesdays are scheduled for Sept. 5 and 19, and Oct. 3 and 17. It is designed as the latest in a variety of cost-saving and customer-friendly options at the course overlooking scenic Mamala Bay.

In addition, 9 before 9 is a weekday special for those that want to get in a shorter morning session on the course. Players can tee off before 9 a.m. Monday to Friday and play a quick nine holes. This special is tailored for the golfer who can’t commit multiple hours to a full round of 18 holes during the week.

Play Before Dusk is a special on the other end of spectrum, appealing to mid-afternoon golfers. You can start your round after 2:30 p.m., and for one price, play as many holes as you can until dusk.

This special is also available Monday through Friday. With the sun currently setting after 6:30 p.m., most golfers can get a full round in before it gets dark.

For more information on the $2 Tuesday and other activities at Mamala Bay Golf Course, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com or call 449-2304.