DPAA uses early run to outlast D-Leaguers

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 03, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Spurred on by a 12-0 run to open the game, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) controlled the tempo and hung on to a 42-33 victory over the D-Leaguers on Jan. 31 in a 30 and Over Division intramural basketball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

Balanced scoring, led by Capt. Treone Frink’s seven first-half points, which included a bomb from beyond the three-point arc, helped DPAA take a commanding 24-8 lead at halftime. They held off a strong comeback by the D-Leaguers, which lost for the second time this season. DPAA has now started off with a 2-0 mark.

“In the last game, we kind of struggled trying to set the pace early,” Frink said. “Today, we wanted to come out, set the pace. If we had an open shot, take it. If not we were looking for the cutting man.”

For almost the entire first half, the DPAA defense held the D-Leaguers to only a single basket to take leads of 12-0, 16-2 and then 18-3, before enjoying a 16-point lead at intermission.

During the strong first half, DPAA also got seven points from Capt. John Duncan, who complemented Frink with a three-point shot of his own.

“We were just taking our time and looking for our open man,” Frink said. “We had opportunities taking the open shot and we were setting the pace to where the other team had to adjust to us.

However, DPAA’s airtight zone defense was just the right kind of intensity that seemed to inspire the team’s offense.

“We were just trying to move our feet,” Frink said about the team’s shutdown defense. “We tried to improve from the last game. We just tried to set a strong defense to have a strong game on offense.”

In the second half, the D-Leaguers finally started to warm up on offense. The team, which only had two baskets in the entire first half, connected on 10 baskets in the second. One of the shots came from long distance for a trey.

Watching the team’s lead shrink at about midway through the second half, Frink converted on a huge basket that pushed the DPAA lead back up to 13 at 29-16 with 14:35 remaining in the game.

Then on the next trip down the floor, DPAA regained full control. Sgt. Clayton Blackwell sank a three-ball to raise the lead back to 16 at 32-16.

Frink credited DPAA’s answer to the call to the huge lead that the team had built up in the first half.

“That Was Huge,” he said. “They (the D-Leaguers) came out strong in the second half. We adjusted, picked up the pace and that seemed to work.”

In addition, what also clicked was the DPAA frontcourt. Big bodies Sgt. 1st Class Shaka Osborne and Tech. Sgt. Patrick Damasa dominated the boards to supply their teammates with second and third shots.

“They are tough,” Frink said. “They did a good job. Rebounds were the name of the game.”

After getting out to their second win in a row, Frink said that although it’s only the second game of the season, he feels that the team is already coming into stride.

“We’re starting to figure out who can do what and just how fast we can go,” he said. “We’re jelling together real fast.”