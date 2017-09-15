DPAA to host National POW/MIA remembrance

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will commemorate the National POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) today at 10 a.m. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Sept. 15 is proclaimed as National POW/MIA Recognition Day, according to the presidential proclamation. Tomorrow, the stark black and white banner symbolizing America’s Missing in Action and Prisoners of War will be flown over the White House; the United States Capitol; the Departments of State, Defense, and Veterans Affairs; the Selective Service System Headquarters; the World War II Memorial; the Korean War Veterans Memorial; the Vietnam

Veterans Memorial; United States post offices; national cemeteries; and other locations across the country.

The flag will be raised as a solemn reminder of our obligation to always remember the sacrifices made to defend our nation. Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, schools and veterans’ facilities. It is traditionally observed on the third Friday in September each year. This observance is one of six days throughout the year that Congress has mandated the flying of the National League of Families’ POW/MIA flag. The others are Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.