DPAA runs away from depleted 15th MXG

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 10, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Playing four against five in any competitive sporting event isn’t very good odds for the team on the short end of the stick.

Despite the importance of the Above 30 White Division intramural basketball showdown between teams locked in second place, the 15th Maintenance Group (15 MXG) arrived at Hickam Fitness Center court with only four players to challenge a deep Defense POW/ MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) squad that was looking to gain sole possession of the placing.

As expected , D PA A trounced the shorthanded 15 MXG by a score of 46-20 and now holds a 5-1 record, while the 15 MXG, which has lost two games in a row after a perfect start, fell to 4-2.

“We knew we could win the game from the very beginning,” said sharp-shooting guard Capt. John Duncan. “But we always try to push ourselves to up our level of play. It doesn’t really matter who we see. At the time we’re trying to play the highest level of basketball we can.”

Capitalizing on the situation, DPAA got out to a 7-2 lead, when Duncan splashed down the first of his four treys early in the first half.

However, the 15 MXG kept pressing the action and scored the next five points to tie the score at 7-7.

The game-tying shot came on a three ball from the hands of Lt. Cmdr. Manuel Dominguez.

Seeing that they couldn’t take the 15 MXG lightly, DPAA responded by being more patient and started picking their shots more carefully.

The strategy paid off, as DPAA went on a 10-0 run to take a 17-7 lead.

Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sharron McClerain finished off a fast break by taking a dish from team-mate George Carroll for the team’s first double-digit advantage.

“The fast break was working to their advantage because it was helping them to match numbers,” Duncan said. “So we were actually trying to slow the ball down and play more tempo.”

The 15 MXG finally scored to break the run, but back came DPAA with a 7-0 run to close out the half to take a 24-9 lead into intermission.

Duncan, who finished with 12 points, all treys, opened up the second half with a three-point bucket to put DPAA up by 18 at 27-9.

The lead wavered a bit throughout the rest of the game but never dropped below double-digits.

At the 4:00 mark, McCle-rain sank one of two free throws to raise the lead to 20 points at 40-20, which sealed the win for DPAA.

Duncan said that McCle-rain, who came off of the bench to score eight points, sparked the team when it needed it to maintain their large lead.

“We started the discussion that we needed to pump up the energy,” he said. “Chief McClerain came out there and he really energized us. He started cutting to the lane and doing things on the offensive end that got us going.”

Besides the big win, DPAA got some big news with the addition to the team by retired Rick June, an all-around athlete who also started at quarterback on the team’s runner-up flag football squad.

Duncan noted that June is a huge addition who will only make the team better as it approaches the playoffs.

“For me, as a shooter, it’s great because defenses know they have to guard him,” Duncan said. “For Osborne (Sgt. 1st Class Shaka Osborne), down in the blocks, it gets him open because they can only play one-on-one, when they got to d-up on June. It really just opens a lot of stuff for us. We can space out the floor better, so it really helps.”