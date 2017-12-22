DPAA renders solemn honors

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2017

U.S. Marine Corps Sta− Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn, assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), carries a case containing possible remains of unidentified service members during a solemn movement at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 12. The contents of the case will be examined by forensic anthropologists and forensic odontologists at DPAA’s skeletal identification laboratory. DPAA conducts global search, recovery, and laboratory operations to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.

PHOTO BY STAFF SGT. LEAH FERRANTE