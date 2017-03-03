DPAA pulls away from Marauders for easy win

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Story and photos by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Four players from Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) scored in double figures, as the team maintained its place among contenders in the Above 30 White Division with a 71-41 victory over the Marauders on Feb. 28 in an intramural basketball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

Leading the way for DPAA was military spouse George Carrol and Capt. John Duncan, who both topped all scorers with 18 points apiece to raise the team’s record to 4-1, while the Marauders fell to 1-4.

The Marauders entered the game with the bare minimum of five players and the lack of bodies played a big role in DPAA’s 30-point win.

“They started off with four people and then they added one,” Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sharron McClerain said. “We knew we had the depth. We just had to run. Most of our guys are physically fit, so we said we’re going to run them as much as we can, until they get tired, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Due to the team’s player shortage, the Marauders came out ready to compete, but, early in the game, it became apparent that they were outmanned.

After only 11 minutes of play, big power forward Tech. Sgt. Patrick Demasa outran the Marauders on defense and took it coast-to-coast for a lay-up to put the DPAA lead up to a dozen at 17-5.

Then, over the next seven minutes, DPAA outscored the Marauders, 12-4 to take a 20-point lead at 29-9 with only 1:02 remaining before halftime.

McClerain finished with a basket off a drive to score the team’s 29th point.

Another basket just before the horn to sound intermission made the score 31-9 with no relief coming in sight for the Marauders.

While trying to catch the full-staffed DPAA run around the court was one thing, the second hurdle for the Marauders was to work around the burly frontcourt of Demasa and Sgt. 1st Class Shaka Osborne. They were controlling everything under the hoop.

The pair has consistently made their presence known in the paint and is a big reason why DPAA has won four out of their five games this season.

“We got two big guys that crash the boards,” McClerain said. “So us little guys, all we got to do is shoot and they’ll put it back with some easy looks coming to the paint.”

In the second half, DPAA continued to step on the gas and even pushed the lead up to 35 points.

One of the nicest plays in the second half came on collaboration from McClerain to Osborne at the 12:17 mark in the game.

Using the remaining minutes to work on their plays, McCle-rain finished off the two-man hookup with a perfect dish to Osborne, who made the sure-handed putback that put up DPAA by 23 at 50-17.

“It (a big lead) definitely helps to get more guys to play,” McClerain said about the huge advantage. “Last game, it was very tightly contested and a lot of people didn’t get a chance to play. So it’s good to open things up and get a chance to see the shots fall.”

While Carrol and Duncan led the team in scoring, the duo was followed closely by McCle-rain with 14 and Osborne with a dozen.

As the win helped DPAA hover near the top of the division, McClerain said that the sky’s the limit for DPAA.

If the team puts it all together, especially on defense, he believes that DPAA can go all the way.

“Offense is great, but defense wins championships,” he said. “You’ve got to stop somebody. We’ve just got to play better defense if we have any shot of winning it.”