Domestic violence, bullying awareness events to be held

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Bullying Awareness Month. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) will hold a series of events this month to highlight these issues.

MFSC also encourages everyone to raise awareness by wearing purple every Thursday in October to show their commitment to stop domestic violence and bullying.

Classes and events scheduled in October include:

• Healthy Relationships 101 class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at MFSC. Participants can learn effective communications techniques, including active listening, as well as how to manage conflict and maneuver challenges. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii. com.

• Unplug Your Marriage class will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and 25 at Building 1105 at Hickam. Participants can learn about themselves and their partner by spending a few hours together, technology-free. Couples can register at www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Dating With Purpose class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at MFSC. Participants can take a moment to evaluate the qualities they want to bring to, and receive from a relationship. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• MFSC is partnering with local elementary schools by providing students in grades kindergarten through six an interactive training on bullying in a fun and involved environment. The events will be held Oct. 19 at Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary and Pearl Harbor Elementary, and Oct. 20 at Mokulele Elementary and Hickam Elementary.

• T h r o u g h o u t t h e month of October, MFSC will also be providing an interactive story time and visual displays to area Child Development Centers (CDCs) to promote anti-bullying behaviors.

For more information, call Military and Family Support Center at 474-1999 or visit www.great-lifehawaii.com.