Diners Views: What is the best dish you’ve ever had or prepared?

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 02, 2018

Hale Aina Dining Facility and Silver Dolphin Bistro

Efren Valdez

Hale Aina Dining Facility

“A little bit of everything. I’ve been cooking for the military since 1981. We have to perfect some of our dishes to pass them on to our Airmen chefs. We have Air Force recipes, but we adjust the method of preparation so it comes out better.”

Senior Airman Phu San

647th Force Support Squadron

“Spare ribs. I like how tender it is. It’s always cooked right and I like to eat it with barbecue sauce. I make the best fried rice in the morning. I cook eggs, rice and vegetables separately. I put in the right amount of ingredients, not too much sauce, not too much pepper, and I prefer fresh garlic.”

Staff Sgt. Monique Autagne

647th Force Support Squadron

“I made chicken fajitas here (at Hale Aina) and they are really good. I’m Mexican, so I can spice them up a little bit.”

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Edith Murillo

Silver Dolphin Bistro

“The best dish so far (I’ve prepared) is chicken enchiladas. People have told me it’s good. I’m Mexican and I cook with my own style of ingredients. It’s different. But my favorite dish (to prepare) is pancit because of the veggies. Some people don’t eat meat so I try to make it without meat so everybody can participate and try it.”

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jayquan Canada

Silver Dolphin Bistro

“My favorite dish that I ever prepared was egg foo young. It was the first time I ever prepared it. It was something different. It was kind of difficult because I didn’t know how it was supposed to turn out, but it turned out good.”

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Arnel Asuncion

Silver Dolphin Bistro

“Chicken tinola (made and eaten). I grew up eating it. My mom made it a lot. It reminds me of home when I’m so far away from home.”

Photos by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications

