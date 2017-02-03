Defending champs O’Kane need OT to win

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 03, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Repeating as champions is a very tough thing to do and it only took one game to remind USS O’Kane (DDG 77) just how difficult a task it is.

Squaring off against USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Hooligans in the very first intramural Afloat Division basketball game of the season, O’Kane lost an eight-point lead at halftime. They were forced into overtime, before finally putting Chung-Hoon away, 58-50, on Jan. 28 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Shane Robinson set the pace in overtime for O’Kane. He pulled up in the left corner and swished a trey with the first shot in OT to give his team a 47-44 advantage.

Robinson also added another basket and two free throws to score a total of seven points in the crucial final minutes of play.

“Confidence? That’s always my shot no matter where I shoot from,” Robinson said about his trey to open up overtime. “If they’re going to give me space, it’s nothing, I’ll always take it.”

The big splash by O’Kane in OT was a far cry from the team that trailed very late in the second half.

Although O’Kane was cruising with a 24-16 lead at the break, things began to fall apart in the second half. Chung-Hoon came out on fire after intermission and quickly narrowed down the margin.

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chris Thomas scored a basket that cut the O’Kane lead down to four at 24-20.

Then, later in the second half, a three-point ball by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Mayo put Chung-Hoon up by a point at 33-32.

The onslaught by Chung-Hoon didn’t stop there. The team later completed a 10-0 run with back-to-back baskets by Thomas and Chief Fire Controlman Chris Pick-artz to put the team in front of O’Kane by a score of 40-32 with only 2:22 remaining on the clock.

Mayo sank two free throws to keep Chung-Hoon ahead at 42-37 with 1:46 left in regulation. However, true to their championship form, O’Kane made a spirited comeback to tie the game up at 44-44 to go into overtime.

“We know what all of us are capable of,” Robinson said about his team’s never-say-quit attitude. “We know our pros and our cons. So, with two minutes, we’re down, but that’s nothing.”

In overtime, while Chung-Hoon did manage to cut the lead down to a single point at 48-47, O’Kane, now feeling the win, hung on for the victory.

O’Kane head coach Fire Controlman 1st Class Kenroy Edwards said that after winning it all last season, he didn’t feel that his team would be challenged so early.

However, Edwards gave credit to a very tough Chung-Hoon squad that came out to play and almost caused a very big surprise.

“I didn’t expect that talent level,” Edwards said about Chung-Hoon. “Last year I said, there’s no other team that’s got five good players in their starting five. But they (Chung-Hoon) are almost there and they gave us a run for our money. I’m not making any excuses, but we need to jell. What we had working last season, we’ve got to find that again.”

Edwards said that because the team was having some success in stopping Chung-Hoon in the first half, the players might have felt that it was going to be an easy win.

Instead, once Chung-Hoon got into their groove, Edwards said that O’Kane had a problem on their hands.

“Chung-Hoon tasted blood and they were trying to close it out,” he said. “Thankfully, things went the way they went.”