Deep Chung-Hoon runs away from Hopper

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Whether it was the deployment of defending Joint Base champs USS O’Kane (DDG 77) or the continual development of their players, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) Hooligans aren’t feeling any pressure as they advance in their quest to be the new intramural basketball champions.

Playing as free and easy as any team on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Chung-Hoon reeled off 29 unanswered points in the first half en route to a 74-27 blowout win on March 18 over USS Hopper (DDG 70) at JBPHH Fitness Center.

Hopper scored the first four points of the game, but Chung-Hoon answered with one of the longest runs against an opponent in the entire season by any team.

The victory kept Chung-Hoon at the top of the Afloat Division with a record of 6-1. Hopper, a late-season addition to the league, dropped their third game without a win.

A total of 10 players recorded points for Chung-Hoon, as the bench played a huge role in the lopsided win.

Culinary Specialist Seaman Richard Kelley came off the bench in the first half and immediately went to work by burning Hopper for 13 points, which included two treys.

Kelley added 10 points in the second half to lead all scorers with a game-high 23 points.

“When the bench got in, that gave us a spark and boosted our momentum,” Kelley said. “We just took off from there.”

When Kelley wasn’t knocking down shots, he was also distributing the ball to his teammates.

Kelley helped the team reach its first double-digit lead at 14-4, when he threw a perfect rainbow pass right into the hands of Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Desmond Tate, who got the ball in the block and went right back up for the lay-up.

Two minutes later, Kelley popped in a long shot for a trey that kept the run going and upped the team’s lead to 20 at 24-4.

Another assist from Kelley, this time to Machinist Mate Fireman Keelen Lewis, led to a basket-andone that put the finishing touch on the team’s 29-point run.

The long run highlighted the Hooligans’ depth, who didn’t need the clutch shooting of Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Mayo.

Mayo, who typically is among the team’s leading scorers, got only two points in the first half, but Kelley,

Lewis and Tate accounted for 29 of Chung-Hoon’s 40 points at the break.

“It’s relieving,” Kelley said about the team’s roster that is stocked with talented players. “If anyone gets tired, we got another one coming off the bench that’s ready.”

After leading by 28 points at halftime, very little changed in the second half, as the Hooligans continued to push the ball upcourt and play aggressively on defense.

A putback by Tate with 8:23 remaining in the game upped the lead to 31 at 54-23 and all but sealed the win for the Hooligans.

Despite having so many weapons on the court, Kelley said that they aren’t worried about their own point production.

The players, he said, practice as a team and its great to play with so many teammates who just love to play basketball.

“We’re just fighting to be the best,” he said. “It feels great – especially when everyone has a passion for the game.”

With the playoffs just around the corner, Kelley said he feels that the team is capable not only to keep their momentum, but can also build on it.

“I think we’re more than capable,” he said. “As long as we stay defensive minded, it will take us a long way.”