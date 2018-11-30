‘Day of infamy’ remembered

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018

Dec. 7, 2018

will mark 77 years since America was launched into World War II with the attack on Oahu, including Pearl Harbor. These are some commemorative events taking place this year, Dec. 1-7.

Dec. 1

• A Pearl Harbor History Day will be held at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to launch the 77th anniversary commemoration week.

Dec. 2

• The Swingin’ Blue Stars performance will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center lanai. This event helps support the museum’s restoration and education programs. This is a free event.

Dec. 3

• The Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band Performance will perform at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center lanai from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is a free event.

Dec. 4

• The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will perform on the lanai at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center from 8:30 to 10 a.m. This is a free event.

• The Swingin’ Blue Stars performance will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center lanai. This free event helps support the museum’s restoration and education programs.

Dec. 5

• The U.S. Army Band will perform free at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center lanai from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.

• The USS Arizona Live Dive with the Pearl Harbor Wounded Veterans in Parks Program is scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. There will be a live, interactive broadcast from the submerged USS Arizona shown in the theater at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

Dec. 6

• A USS Utah Memorial Sunset Ceremony will be held at the USS Utah Memorial from 5 to 6 p.m. The ceremony honors the loss of the USS Utah (AG-16) and 58 of its crew. This event is free to those with base access and their sponsored guests.

• The Spirit of Liberty Freedom Foundation Bell-Ringing is scheduled from Dec. 6-8 from 8 a.m. to sunset. The public is invited to ring America’s Freedom Bell to honor armed forces past, present and future at the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park. A ceremony is also scheduled for Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

Dec. 7

• The National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration will be held from 7:50 to 9:15 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The National Park Service and the U.S. Navy will co-host the 77th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The keynote speaker is Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The public is invited to attend.

Due to strict security measures, guests may not bring handbags, purses, camera bags or other items that offer concealment to the ceremony. Personal cameras are allowed. This is a free event.

Note: If you are a Pearl Harbor survivor or World War II veteran, contact the Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs Office at 473-3152, 473-1173 or 473-0664 to receive an invitation and seating for the ceremony.

• A Hickam Field Commemoration will be held at the Atterbury Circle at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from 7:50 a.m.

• The USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the USS Oklahoma Memorial on Ford Island. The USS Oklahoma ceremony commemorates the devastating loss of the ship and 429 of its crew members. A free shuttle departing every 15 minutes is available from the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park, which is adjacent to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. This is a free event.

• A Pearl Harbor Day Parade and a public ceremony will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. from Fort DeRussy to Kapiolani Park in Waikiki. This is a free event.

For more information about upcoming events, visit http://pearlharborevents.com.