CYP hosts a Magical Day

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 21, 2018

Story and photos by Miki Lau

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

After some uncertainty about the weather, Tropical Storm Olivia’s showers departed just in time for a magical event, Sept. 15. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Child and Youth Programs (CYP) hosted their annual Day for Kids event. Approximately 300 people came out to the festivities located just behind the Hickam School Age Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

Day for Kids is an initiative started by the Boys and Girls Club of America as a way to advocate for youth. It is a national celebration that reminds us that just one day can change a child’s future.

The best part of the Day for Kids celebration is that “it gets the kids to experience something different. Each year is a different theme and they get to dress up and their imaginations come alive,” said Destinee Dano, a CYP assistant with Youth Sports.

This year’s event theme was Harry Potter, complete with music from the film, giant chess sets, crafts and a selfie station.

The crafts tent was one of the most popular attractions with children and families building their own wands, origami sorting hats, feather quills, owls and getting temporary tattoos. There was even a “Great Hall” set up with themed snacks and drinks.

For more information about upcoming MWR events, visit https://www.greatlife-hawaii.com.