Cycle Fit helps keep weight off during holidays

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 08, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Keeping the pounds from creeping up on you during the holidays can be an exercise in futility.

However, by staying busy with one of the many Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) group exercise classes offered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Hickam Fitness Centers, struggles with the old holiday-weight-gain blues can be a thing of the past.

For years, Cycle Fit, one of the more popular classes offered at Joint Base, has been the go-to workout when it comes to getting in shape and doing it fast.

Since Thanksgiving, MWR has made it even easier to attend Cycle Fit by adding another spinning class at a location just across from Hickam Fitness Center.

Taught and executed by 11-year spinning instructor Missi Waits, the newest Cycle Fit class is held every Tuesday evening, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

While the class is a recent addition, don’t wait too long to sign up and get rolling right away to stay in shape and improve your health — especially if you plan to indulge in a few holiday goodies this season.

“The good thing about this class it that one size pretty much fits all,” said Waits, who also teaches spinning at the JBPHH Fitness Center. “You can really tailor this to whatever you want to do.”

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Robert Flemming, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), said he has used spinning to supplement other activities to stay fit and is glad that he found the new location.

“I used to do this when I was stationed on Norfolk,” he said. “I got here and saw the advertisement, but I didn’t see the class. I came in (to Hickam Fitness Center) and asked where is the class and they told me it’s right across the street. I said great, sign me up.”

Flemming said that he does spinning for the cardio and endurance benefits, which he can’t seem to get done as efficiently on any other form of exercise and Waits agrees.

“They are basically training for heart rate,” Waits said. “Tonight, I did intervals, so we’re working on recovery. When you saw us do the standing flats, we were pretty much at a regular heart rate. Sprints, it’s (heart rate) going to go up. The sprints are pretty intense, so you’ll probably go up to a 92 percent of max heart rate and then we’ll come down again.’

During the workout, Waits had class members stand and pedal, sit and pedal, adjust resistance and levels of intensity all to keep riders in the zone with just the right amount of energy and recovery.

The entire hour is accompanied by pulsating music that not only helps set the pace, but also keeps the classes energized.

“Tonight, we did intervals, so I’ll do warm-ups and then I’ll do the medium sprints first,” she said. “Then I’ll go a little bit heavier and the last ones, I have them go really heavy. Your heart rate should really go higher up at that time. After that, I’ll switch to a strength and endurance route just to level them off and then we cool down.”

One drawback to newbies is that they might get a dose of saddle soreness in the first couple of classes, but Waits said give your body time to adjust and it will all go away.

“Your first class, you can’t do anything about that,” she said. “Your second class, it might be a little bit worse. But by the third time, your body just figures out where to sit and your body figures it out.”

Done in the proper way and under the right guidance, Waits said that spinning is one of those great exercises that are so low-impact, you can do every it every day.”

“You can do it every day just as long as you change it up,” she said. “I wouldn’t suggest doing that class (interval) every day, but if you do that one and then you do a climb, and then you one like this again and you do a recovery ride, you really can do it every day.”

For more information, call Hickam Fitness Center at 448-2214.