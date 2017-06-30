Cyber Koa wins and keeps bid alive for playoffs

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 30, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The 690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron (690 COS) Cyber Koa took a huge step forward to qualify for the playoffs by overcoming a five-run deficit to beat the 613th Air and Space Operation Center (613 AOC), 8-5, on June 28. The action took place in a White Division intramural softball game at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Cyber Koa broke the .500 mark for the first time this season with a record of 5-4, while the hard luck 613 AOC fell to 2-7.

Cyber Koa pitcher Master Sgt. Matt Cramer spotted the 613 AOC five runs in the first two innings, but settled down to throw shutout ball for the next five innings to give his team a chance for the comeback.

“I always tell the guys don’t worry about the score until the end of the game,” Cramer said. “Just keep going at it. Give 100 percent and then win at the end. It was just one of those things where we just keep going and don’t stop.”

As stated, it was the 613 AOC that got on the scoreboard first, when Senior Master Sgt. Mark Burwen singled in a run in the top of the first inning.

The run left the 613 hungry for more and the team delivered four more times in the next inning to grab a 5-0 advantage.

Among the team’s big hits in the inning was an RBI double by 1st Lt. Jeremy McCarthy and a run-scoring opposite field hit by 1st Lt. Kevin Goehrig.

Instead of rolling over after falling behind, the Cyber Koa attack awoke in the bottom of the second inning with five runs of their own to tie the score.

Cyber Koa got things started by placing two runners in scoring position at second and third, before Tech. Sgt. Michael Williams tapped a dribbler towards the pitcher for a single that scored the team’s first run.

Airman 1st Class Jordan Anthony rapped a single that drove in the next run, before a walk with the bases loaded added the team’s third run of the inning.

Cyber Koa picked up run number four on a single by Ceasar Casalda and a fielder’s choice out produced the game-tying score.

In the bottom of very next inning, Cyber Koa took their first lead of the game on an RBI single off the bat of Senior Airman Spencer Davies to make it 6-5.

With Cramer making the adjustments on the mound to keep the 613 AOC batters off-balance, Cyber Koa took advantage of the goose eggs by adding two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Martin came to the plate with runners on first and second, before hitting a single.

Aggressive running by both runners allowed them both to score to take an 8-5 lead that would stand to the end of the game.

“Martin has been big for us,” Cramer said. “He struggled at the beginning of the year, but he’s put it together these past three or four games.”

As far as the head’s up running by the two men on base, Cramer said that it’s all to the credit of the third base coach.

“I always tell my base coaches to be aggressive on the bag,” Cramer said. “Make sure they know who’s out there and if it’s even close, send them.”

While the road is now paved for Cyber Koa to secure a spot in the playoffs, Cramer said that it won’t be easy.

The team will resume play on July 12 and when they do, they’ll square off against two of the top teams in the division.

“Yeah, it’s going to be hard,” he said. “We’ve got to hope for some luck on our side and keep playing and hopefully we’ll get these two wins.”