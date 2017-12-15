Cub Scouts, community celebrate Arbor Day

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 15, 2017

Story and photo by Hickam Communities

With shovels in hand, Cub Scout Pack 941 planted indigenous smooth kou trees in celebration of Arbor Day held last month at Hickam’s historic district.

The occasion was the 17th consecutive year Arbor Day has been observed on the base, which demonstrates Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s dedication to the stewardship of the urban tree canopy that beautifies its location.

Col. Douglas Pierce, commander of the 647th Air Base Group Squadron, 15th Wing and deputy commander of JBPHH, helped officiate the ceremony with a reading of the Arbor Day proclamation.

Joining him were Navy arborist Matt Flach, Hickam Communities project director Kiki Villanueva, property management director Leslie Dalzell and Lendlease director of cultural resources Bryan Flower.

Arbor Day is an opportunity for the community to learn about the importance of trees, and the Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Hickam as a community dedicated to a healthy, sustainable urban forestry program. It is one of 3,400 other cities and towns across the nation being honored this year with the Tree City USA designation.