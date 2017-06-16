CSP storms back to mercy-rule COMPACFLT

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 16, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Commander Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) CSP scored 11 times in the top of the fifth inning to break a close game wide open and gain a 14-4 mercy-rule victory over Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) on June 13 in a Red Division intramural softball game that was played at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

CSP kept their hopes alive in the Red Division pennant chase by picking up their sixth win against only two defeats, while COMPACFLT fell to 3-5.

Against COMPACFLT, CSP quickly fell into a 4-0 hole after only two innings of play, but after pulling to within a run in the top of the fourth, CSP batted around the order and then some in the fifth to pull away from COMPACFLT.

“One gets one and then another gets one and we just keep on going,” said Electronics Technician 1st Class Kyle Longnecker about his team’s rally. “We’re a good team. We have been for the past two years and we just keep believing in ourselves.”

Longnecker got things started for CSP by driving in the team’s first two runs of the game on a triple that cut the lead down to half at 4-2.

The hit seemed to awaken CSP hitters as teammate Chief Logistics Specialist Jeff Bloch followed up with a single that drove in Longnecker.

“That was definitely a game changer,” Longnecker said about his bases-clearing triple. “We were struggling a little bit and it got our sticks going. In my first at-bat, I got a good swing, but I just got a little under it. So I went back to it and did what I know how.”

Bloch returned to the mound in the bottom of the fourth and set down COMPACFLT without a run to keep the game close.

Then, in the top of the fifth, CSP loaded the bases on two walks and hit, before Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Dave Holms hit a bloop single over the top of third base to drive in two runs and give CSP their first lead of the game at 5-4.

With two men in scoring position, the next hitter, Cmdr. Rob Garis lined a single that drove in two more runs and a 7-4 lead.

Machinist Mate 1st Class Barrett Peterson connected on another single to drive in Garis and after Longnecker picked up a single and Bloch walked to reload the bases, Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Mike Rowe singled to plate two more runs to make it 10-4 CSP.

The long rally continued, as Logistics Specialist 1st Class Gerrett Degler chipped in with an RBI single, before a sacrifice fly and error added two more runs for a 13-4 advantage.

Finally, Garis picked up another RBI on a single for the team’s final run.

In the top of the fifth Bloch gave up a leadoff hit, but set COMPACFLT down in order after that to send everyone home early.

The win was just what CSP needed after losing for only the second time this season in a blowout to league-leaders Pacific Command/Joint Intelligence Operation Center (PACOM/JIOC) in the previous week.

Longnecker said that the key to CSP staying with the division leaders is to give the same effort every time they step onto the diamond.

“I think our biggest thing is staying consistent,” he said. “We just need to get our sticks consistent. We’re pretty good in the field, and stay confident and keep going.”

Although Longnecker said that he was pretty disappointed in the team’s season last year, playing well in the summer league has renewed the team’s resolve to challenge for the base championship this time around.

“We definitely want to make it to the championship,” he said. “We’re looking for a little redemption this year and finish it off good.”