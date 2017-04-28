CSP starts season off swinging to earn big win

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 28, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The bats were blazing hot for Commander Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) CSP.

The team got on the board early and often to smack down Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 Poseidon Avengers, 12-2, in a mercy-rule-shortened game on April 25 that was played at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Although the game was the season opener for both Red Division teams, CSP looked like they had their midseason batting swing going.

They picked up three runs in the second inning and never looked back.

“Most of the year last year, we starting off hitting the ball pretty good,” said CSP pitcher Chief Logistics Specialist Jeff Bloch, who earned the complete game win.

“It’s a good group of guys. A lot of us have been playing two years on the same team and some of us play out in town, so we keep it going.”

After both teams failed to score in the first inning, CSP got two men on with one out in the top of the second.

Force Master Chief Paul Davenport slashed a single to drive in Capt. Gene Doyle for the first run of the game.

The runs batted in (RBI) started a small rally, as CSP went on to score two more times in the top of the second.

The Poseidon Avengers came back to score a run on a sacrifice fly that drove in Information System Technician 2nd Class Pedro Reyes, but in the top of the third, CSP made up for the run and then some.

CSP got four straight singles to start the inning, which saw RBI hits by Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Barrett Peterson and Bloch to take a 5-1 lead.

The Avengers would add another run in the bottom of the third, but that was all they would get, as Bloch posted goose eggs for the next two innings.

“I was just throwing strikes,” Bloch said. “They had a lot of pull hitters, so I tried to focus on the outside side of the plate and get more of the balls up the middle.”

Bloch said that as a pitcher it also helps when you don’t have to worry about your defense.

“I don’t think we made any errors,” he said. “When you don’t make errors in slow-pitch softball, you should win every game.”

While Bloch was shutting down the opposition, the CSP bats were doing just the opposite to the Poseidon Avengers.

In the top of the fourth with men on first and second, Electronics Technician (Communication) 2nd Class Josh Pearson got a pitch that he liked and slammed it deep for a double to drive in a run.

The next batter, Electronics Technician 1st Class Kyle Longnecker, followed up with single to drive in another run, before the team scored three more times to take a commanding 10-2 lead.

Then, in the top of the fifth inning, CSP put two men on with back-to-back singles.

That set the table for Yeoman 1st Class Shane Walsh, who lashed out the team’s third hit in a row.

The team’s final run was drove in by Pearson, who lofted a towering fly ball that managed to drop in between the converging fielders for an RBI single.

Bloch said that while it always feels good walk away with a win, he and his teammates are just out to have fun.

“First and foremost, it’s having fun,” he said.

“We all have a hard job we sacrifice time with our families. Submarine fleet has a strong camaraderie and this just helps to bring us all together.”