CSP keeps playoffs hopes alive with victory

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 21, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Needing a win to try and secure the Red Division’s final playoff spot, Commander Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) CSP used their bats to keep their hopes alive by thumping the 15th Operations Support Squadron (15 OSS) Trolls, 20-10, on July 18 in an intramural softball game at Ward Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“I think the guys were just feeding off of each other,” said Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Submarine) Martin Franklin, who stroked two triples that drove in four runs. “We just had our bats today.”

Batting in the top of the first, CSP started off their fire-works display with a rally that scored three runs.

Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Tim Kerns got things going with an RBI single to drive in the first run.

Then with runners on second and third, Franklin came up with his first triple of the game to clear the bases and give CSP a 3-0 lead.

The Trolls responded in the bottom of the frame by scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Theriault.

No one scored in the second inning, but in the top of the third, the CSP bats awoke from their short sleep and scored six times on seven hits.

CSP pitcher Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Submarine) Chris Purdam’s single drove in the first two runs and, after loading the bases, Electronics Technician (Communication) 2nd Class Josh Pearson lofted a Texas-League single that drove in two more runs.

With runners at the corners, Cmdr. Rob Garis connected on a triple for two runs to cap off the six-run rally.

After both teams traded runs, the Trolls pulled to within four runs on a tworun double off the bat of Mike Catalano in the bottom of the fourth.

However, CSP just wouldn’t be denied, as the team broke out for an eight-run eruption in the top of the fifth that put the game away for good.

Chief Logistics Specialist Jeff Bloch drove in the first run of the inning on a towering shot that dropped for a double.

Garis picked up his third RBI of the game on a single, before a ball hit by Electronics Technician 1st Class Kyle Longnecker was dropped in the outfield for an error and ushered in two more runs.

A single by Master Chief Alan Lozier drove in the fifth run of the inning, which set the table for Franklin’s second two-run triple of the game.

“I was just trying to be patient and wait for something to come across the plate, ” said Franklin, who was playing in his first game of the season. “We were in the grove tonight.”

The Trolls scored four times in the bottom of the fifth and CSP topped off their outstanding day at the plate with two runs in the top of the sixth.

After dropping their last game due to forfeit and needing a win this week to stay alive for the playoffs, Franklin said that the team played without pressure.

If CSP qualifies for the post-season, the team could be a threat if they continue to smash the ball.

Franklin added he and his teammates could only take it one game at a time and hopefully things work out in their favor.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “We’ll do the best we can, do the basics, keep the ball in front and we’ll see where it takes us.”