CRW maintainers apply deice training

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2016

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — An AH-64 Apache helicopter from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 18, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. A contingency response team was sent to Eielson AFB to support the Army’s Rapid Alaska Airlift Week exercise.

U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY STAFF SGT. ROBERT HICKS